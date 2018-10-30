Poignant First World War commemorations at Ribble Valley church

A Ribble Valley church has been presented with 10 transparent silhouettes to help mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The silhouettes, which have been funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, have been awarded to St Leonard’s Church at Langho and will form part of a Remembrance Brass Band Concert with Blackburn Salvation Army Band.

This will be held on Saturday, November 10th, at 7-30pm at the church and there will be popular war songs and a reflective section. The concert will end in the style of the Last Night of the Proms. Tickets are £8 and people are welcome to pay on the door.

The silhouettes are part of the “There but not there” initiative which aims to place a representative figure for every name on local war memorials around the country, into their place of worship, their school, their workplace or where ever their absence was keenly felt.

On Remembrance Sunday at 10-30am there will be a service where young members of the uniformed organisations will bring to life the names from the war memorial in the church sharing information and photos to identify each silhouette as an individual from the parish who sacrificed their life.

There will also be an Act of Remembrance in the service too.

Members of the church have knitted poppies and children from St Leonard’s CE Primary School have made poppies to decorate the church.

Rev. Tracy Swindells said: “We would love it if as many veterans as possible were able to join us at our two events as part of our commemorations.”