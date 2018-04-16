Poetry festival set to be hosted in Padiham

Padiham is to host a one day poetry festival to celebrate the lives and works of two legendary poets.

The theme of the fourth annual Poetry Festival of the North is Life into Art: Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.

It will be held at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel on Saturday, June 9th.

The day includes illustrated lectures and readings celebrating the poetry of Plath and Hughes. There will also be a workshop for learning and fun which will also give visitors the chance to write in the style of Plath or Hughes.

Organised by the Lancashire Collaborative Ministry the event marks the 20th anniversary of Hughes' death and 55 years since the suicide of Plath.

Speakers include Theresa Sowerby, a prize winning poet herself who was until recently head of English and Drama at a high school.

Edmund Prestwich, a former English teacher who has also written two books on poetry, will also speak.

Tickets are £10 for the day including lunch and these are available by sending a cheque and a stamped addressed envelope to the Rev Jim Corrigall, Flat 11, Lincoln Court, Station Road, Padiham, BB12 8EW or for more information email him at corrigalljim@gmail.com