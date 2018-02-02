Plenty of matches for Clitheroe Chess Club

It has been a busy period for members of Clitheroe Chess Club.

Playing three matches in the space of eight days, during the first match the B team hosted Great Harwood B team at the Swan and Royal Hotel in Clitheroe. Phil Titterington lost his game on board one as did Eric Mansfield on board two. Ray Sutcliffe had a good win on board three but John Moxham lost on board four. Colin Knight achieved a creditable draw on board five to make the final score Clitheroe B 1.5 Great Harwood B 3.5.

The next match was an away fixture against Burnley A team. The result of this was only ever likely to be a win for Burnley but the situation was made much worse by the fact that Clitheroe A could only manage to field three players. Phil Titterington played on board two and lost. Eric Mansfield played on board three and after a poor opening managed to hold out for a couple of hours but lost eventually. On board one David Talbot fought superbly and managed to gain a considerable advantage over the strongest player in the whole league. Unfortunately gaining the advantage consumed a lot of time meaning that he needed to play several moves in the space of only about a minute before the time control. He was just making the last of these moves when his flag fell and he lost the game. Had he reached the control he had an easy win. The final result was Burnley A 5 Clitheroe A 0.

The most recent match was away at Great Harwood where Clitheroe B faced Great Harwood C. Ray Sutcliffe started well by beating his board four opponent. Eric Mansfield then won his board three game and Keith Melling then ensured the points would go to Clitheroe with a victory on board two. Colin Knight then won his board five game but the whitewash was averted when Phil Titterington agreed to a draw on board one. The final result was Great Harwood C 0.5 Clitheroe B 4.5.

The reduced team against Burnley shows clearly the precarious position of chess as it competes against an ever widening array of other interests. All the clubs are finding it more difficult to attract players and if anyone is moved to have a go they will be made welcome at the Swan and Royal on any Tuesday evenings from 7-30pm onwards.

Contact Eric on 01200 423364 for more information.