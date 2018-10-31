Planning chiefs to discuss contentious Clitheroe homes plan

Controversial plans to build 110 new homes on land off a road dubbed "the longest cul-de-sac" in Clitheroe will be discussed by council chiefs tonight.

The application by Gladman Developments Ltd to build on land off Henthorn Road is due to be discussed by members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning and development committee.

And it has been recommended that the application be delegated to the director of economic development and planning, Nicola Hopkins, for approval.

Clitheroe Town Council object to the application on the grounds that it is outside the town's settlement boundary and that the planning authority can already prove a five-year land supply.

Members added that the development will increase highways congestion and that it is detrimental to the residential amenity of all those living in the Henthorn Road area.

However, a report to the committee states: “The application site is considered to be sustainable location, adjoining the Draft Settlement Boundary of Clitheroe, and the proposal will contribute towards the supply of housing within the borough, and in particular contribute towards the provision of over 55s accommodation and affordable housing.”

The council’s highways department raised no objections about the location of the proposed development subject to a financial contribution of £200,000 - £40,000 per year for five years - to sustain and promote local public transport in the area.