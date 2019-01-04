PICTURES: Hats off as Whalley walkers lace their boots for festive trek!

Walkers braved the cold December weather to take part in the 24th annual Whalley Walk and Silly Hat Competition and raised money for a good local cause too.

Misty weather and muddy conditions failed to deter 31 walkers, who were accompanied by four dogs, complete the six-mile post-Christmas walk.

Organiser of the event, Ivan Hargreaves, said all the people who took part enjoyed the festive event.

“It was very muddy with fine drizzle, but everyone had a great time.

“The most ridiculous hat prize (adult) was won by Dorothy Hollin of Whalley, who wore a Christmas pudding hat with white sauce. The keen walker has completed all 24 Whalley Walks to date.

“The junior hat prize was won by Adam Williams, of Huncoat, who wore a tinselled Clarets hat despite being an ardent Rovers supporter!

“A collection was held which, raised £90 for Whalley Lions good causes fund.”

Organiser of the festive event, Ivan Hargreaves

Keen walkers and their four-legged friends join the six-mile event

Youngsters put their best foot forward

Annual Whalley Walk and Silly Hat Contest

The cold weather failed to deter the walkers