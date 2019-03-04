Pets at Home championing Pendle dog rescue charity

A Pendle dog charity which saves and rehomes abused and neglected huskies has been boosted by a generous donation.

Sibes and Sled Dogs Husky Rescue was given a cheque from charity Support Adoption for Pets on Saturday, February 23rd.

The money will pay for one year of vet bills and allow Lucy Pearson, a volunteer kennel manager, to rehabilitate long-term kennel dogs. It will also cover behavioural work and full assessments, meaning dogs will be better prepared for their forever homes.

Christine Duxbury, trustee of Sibes and Sled Dogs, and widow of John Duxbury who started the rescue, said: "This was the most fantastic news and will truly enable us to make provision to rescue, rehome and rehabilitate more vulnerable and at-risk dogs. It will take the rescue up to the next level."

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then, it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fund-raising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in more than 440 Pets at Home stores.

Laura Messenger, grant funding coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to help an organisation that works so hard to care for and rehome dogs in need. They are doing a superb job, and the effort the rescue puts in is an inspiration.”