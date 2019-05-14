Work starts on £1.4 million Clitheroe sports complex

Work has started on the £1.4 million state-of-the-art Edisford Sports Complex in Clitheroe.

CLS Sports has started installing a full-size artificial grass pitch, toilet block, community room and multi-sports area, and resurfacing two existing artificial five-a-side pitches, at the Edisford Road site.

The company is one of the UK’s leading sports facility and pitch construction contractors, with a portfolio of prestigious projects, including the renovation of indoor and outdoor pitches at Middlesborough FC.

The scheme, comprising a £1,150,440 spend on the pitches and £280,000 on the community room, represents a significant investment by Ribble Valley Borough Council, which owns the site, home to Ribblesdale Pool, Roefield Leisure Centre and the Ribble Valley Tennis Centre.

Simon Hore, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “This exciting scheme will meet the demand for more and better artificial pitches and contribute significantly to the development of sport and community activity in the borough, by facilitating a range of year-round activities unaffected by the weather.

“The new full-size artificial pitch will be FIFA and World Rugby-accredited and the refurbished area will include two five-a-side pitches, plus a multi-surface area suitable for tennis, netball, cricket, football and hockey.

“We also plan to work with the youth service and police to provide diversionary activities for local young people that will extend beyond football.”

CLS Sports managing director John Miller said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Ribble Valley Borough Council to deliver this project at the Edisford Sports Complex.

“With over 50 years’ experience as a sports and leisure contractor, we bring a wide variety of expertise and specialist skills to the project and look forward to delivering these state-of-the-art facilities.”

The scheme is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the new season in September.