Woman and boy escape serious injury after car overturns in Valley

A woman and a boy were treated for shock and minor injuries after a crash in Chaigley this morning.

Police, two fire engines and an ambulance attended Chipping Road, in Chaigley, at 9am after an Estate Suzuki being driven by the woman overturned.

Police said the woman and boy, who had managed to get out of the car, did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 9am today after reports a car had overturned. The woman and boy did not suffer any serious injuries, but were treated for shock and minor injuries. The road was closed as a precaution. It reopened 20 minutes later."