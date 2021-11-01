Witches... the good, bad and the ugly was the theme as Ribble Valley care home got into the spirit of Hallowe'en
Residents and staff at a Ribble Valley nursing home really got into the spirit of Hallowe'en.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:30 pm
The Manor House in Chatburn always takes part in the village Hallowe'en trail and this year the theme was witches.. the good, the bad and the ugly.
Some of the residents helped to paint their head, faces and also the background for the display board.
Several residents also enjoyed going outside and having a photo taken against the spooky backdrop.