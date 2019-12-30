Winners announced of Clitheroe's festive window display

Expectations were running high in the weeks before Christmas for members of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce who have been decorating their windows with Christmas themes.

Judging of the best dressed Christmas Window Competition was once again undertaken by Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood. He had the task to browse around 150 festively decorated windows.

Owen Phillips with Audrey Spencer who is receiving her cup from Roland Hailwood

Chamber president Owen Phillips, of Ribcaged Productions, said: “The Christmas Window Competition has been running for many years now and as a chamber we intend to increase awareness of the benefits of shopping in Clitheroe and raise money for good causes at the same time. It was great to see feel the buzz around the town and next year will be bigger and better. Hopefully, we will be able to raise even more money for local charities."

The competition winners were: First place: Valley Living, Market Place; second place was awarded to Dawsons in King Street and third, Fancy Frocks York Street.