Wheelchair-bound woman from Clitheroe completes inspirational triathlon challenge

Mother-of-five Michelle Wilkinson's life was left devastated in August 2013 after she had an operation for a brain aneurysm and the slight risk she had been warned about became reality with a stroke that left her partially paralysed down her left side and temporarily without speech.

Confined to hospital for months, Michelle had to give up her home in Milthorne Avenue, Clitheroe. Although Michelle pulled through, the ex-driving instructor was left dependant on a carer for day-to-day tasks.

And despite the highs and lows on the long road back from her stroke, over the past nine years, Michelle has continued to push herself through numerous physcal fundraising activities for several worthwhile causes.

Determined fundraising mother and son, Michelle and Anthony

The 54-year-old's most recent charity challenge was a triathlon and she successfully completed a 30 length swim, 3,000m. row and a lap walking around Clitheroe Cricket Field - aided by her daily support Megan and family to hold onto and plenty of wheelchair sit down breaks - all to boost funds for the North West Air Ambulance.

Michelle was also accompanied by her son Anthony (14), a pupil of Bowland High School, who completed the challenges alongside her.

The mother and son's target was to raise £800, but they have smashed this with donations continue to pour in.

Speaking of the duo's triathlon, Michelle said: "It's an amazing achievement and I am so thankful for everyone who supported me through this. I am also so proud of Anthony for keeping me going."

Clitheroe charity stalwart Michelle Wilkinson helped by her daughter, Adele

"I would like to thank Clitheroe Leisure, Ribblesdale Pool and everyone who has donated. Although I'll never be able to walk other than therapy like I used to and will always need my wheelchair and daily support, I will carry on pushing myself with the help of my support and family to continue using my strength work and what I have to fundraise yearly on my operation anniversary as a positive purpose to help others and not give up."