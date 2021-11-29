Whalley woman's 30 mountains Yorkshire Dales challenge is a 'fitting tribute' to her beloved husband

However, having been recently bereaved, standing there without late husband Howard and attempting to conquer 30 Dales peaks in an epic charity challenge is something else.

Popular local musician, cyclist and mountaineer Howard Gallimore died in December 2020, aged 65, having fought aggressive acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) for the previous 18 months.

After initially receiving a short prognosis, the family sought a second opinion at The Christie in Manchester and were fortunate to receive a targeted therapy drug, which gave them precious extra time together.

Howard and Jackie Gallimore

Jackie (63) said: "Howard and I had a great love for the Yorkshire Dales over many years and when I came across The Dales 30 – a book by Jonathan Smith, guiding walkers over the Dales’ 30 mountains – I felt it would be a fitting tribute to Howard and his love for the outdoors.

“Most importantly, I wanted to raise money for The Christie, where Howard received such outstanding and compassionate care in the haematology department. As a family we will forever be indebted to the staff, so I want to support their work researching and finding new treatments.”

“We attended countless nerve-wracking consultations where we were amazed to discover that Howard’s treatment continued to have a positive effect, keeping the leukaemia cells at bay and giving us hope of extra time with him. The money I raise will directly benefit research into treatment of AML.”

Howard was a well-known face on the Clitheroe music scene as a guitarist in many local bands including the Key Street House Band, the Blues Dudes, Vogon Brothers and Solid Rock.

Jackie at the summit of Ingleborough with members of Clitheroe Mountaineering Club. Photo credit: Richard Cook

His love of the great outdoors saw him cycling the lanes of the Ribble Valley, and further afield in The Lake District, Scotland and even Spain. After retiring in 2018, Howard had been looking forward to spending more time in the saddle with his many friends from Clitheroe Bike Club. Sadly, this was not to be. But bike club members undertook their own memorial "Ride For Howard", taking in some of his favourite local routes including Hall Hill and Horton-In-Ribblesdale. As active members of Clitheroe Mountaineering Club, Howard and Jackie spent many weekends away in The Lakes and Scotland, enjoying group walks and socialising.

Jackie went onto say: “The Dales 30 challenge will be tough for me physically and emotionally, but with support from friends and fellow walkers, and my happy memories of walking with Howard, I can do it.”