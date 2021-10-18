Whalley school's harvest collection for homeless charity it has championed for over two decades
A Ribble Valley school has made a generous donation to the charity it has supported for over 20 years.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:45 pm
Bags filled with tins and packets of food, pictures and even a jigsaw puzzle were presented to the THOMAS charity in Blackburn which provide meals and support for the homeless.
The donations were from the harvest collection at Whalley's Oakhill School and pupils were keen to help load the items up in the collection van.
Overwhelmed with the kindness shown, THOMAS representative Bev thanked everyone for the donations.
The school hopes to hold another collection in time for Christmas and hopefully resume the normal harvest assembly in 2022.