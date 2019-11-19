Whalley restaurant's Lancashire Day celebrations set to impress

A Whalley restaurant is ready to celebrate Lancashire Day in style.

Serving a special Lancashire menu all day until 8.30pm, Tastebuds on George Street are celebrating Lancashire Day on Wednesday, November 27th with aplomb, gearing up to host quizzes and a Lancashire poetry recital by William Neary, while there will also be discounts for those dressed in traditional Lancastrian attire.

At 6:30pm, the Flat Cap Pack will be performing songs about Lancashire, while there will also be a special three-course menu featuring traditional food synonymous with the county from corn beef hash, Morecambe Bay potted shrimp, and Lancashire cheese to hotpot, rag pudding, black pudding, and bread and butter pudding.

The three-course meal also includes coffee and truffles and costs £25 per person. Book by calling 01254 824 468.