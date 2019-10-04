Whalley pupils and teachers build Peru school for the poor

A considerate group of pupils and staff from Oakhill College, Whalley, travelled to Northern Peru to build a school for desperately needy and deprived children.

As part of the Oakhill Peru Mission, a large part of the pupils' work was to assist with the reconstruction of a primary school in a very deprived area in the city of Iquitos.

The finished project

A school spokesman said: "We were delighted to recently receive news that the school is now complete. The school is named 'United Kingdom School' as a tribute to the hard work and donations from the UK. The school accommodates around 500 pupils in 17 classrooms. These classrooms have been constructed of permanent brick and concrete, having previously been made from salvaged wood and metal. They offer a much safer, cooler and more spacious environment for the children. The school boasts proper toilet facilities, significantly improving sanitation and hygiene. The Oakhill team worked each day on the project, offering assistance to the construction team by shovelling soil, sand and concrete, plastering walls, and digging trenches for new toilet facilities. The funding of the project came from all areas of the Oakhill community who supported charity events and made generous donations.

"We can be very proud of our contribution to greatly improve this desperately poor and deprived area and in providing its people with a safer and more dignified place to grow and learn."