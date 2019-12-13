Whalley Golf Club’s Lady Captain has fundraising for Rosemere off to a tee

The newly-retired Lady Captain of Whalley Golf Club, Bridget Rees, raised £2,169 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation during her year in post.

Bridget, who stepped down from her captaincy at the end of October, hosted a coffee morning, organised a meal and held a golf day at the club to achieve her donation.

A former breast cancer patient, Bridget said: “I chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as my charity to give something back for the treatment I received following my diagnosis. Breast cancer has also affected a number of other lady club members. Like me, they too have received excellent care both locally and at Rosemere Cancer Centre.”

Bridget presented her donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator Louise Grant. Louise said: “We are extremely grateful to Bridget and everyone at Whalley Golf Club, who supported her fundraising.”