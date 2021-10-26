Whalley and District branch of Royal British Legion under threat of closure due to lack of members

And the desperate situation will only change if more members could be found to help out with the 100-year-old branch.

Legion member Mags Twist said: "The Whalley and District Branch of the Royal British Legion are currently unable to act as an active organisation as there are only few members left. Without support, this local branch will fold and important events of remembrance such as the Billington and Langho Parade are at risk of being cancelled."

A crowdfunding page has now been set up to save the branch, which was formed in 1921.

Carl Ross who is standard bearer for Whalley and District Legion is urging people to support this worthwhile cause

Mags added: "With help from local residents, councillors and community groups such as Whalley and District Lions, thankfully the plan for Remembrance 2021 is still going ahead with a service at Billington Cenotaph. Plans are to hold the Remembrance services on Sunday (14th November) with the parade setting off 2-45pm from Billington Gardens, with the service at Billington Cenotaph at 3pm.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the continuation of this important event with special thanks to Whalley and Billington councillor Ged Mirfin. Between those involved donations have been secured to pay for some aspects of the event. Some of the costs to be incurred include the requirement of a road closure, music from the Accrington Pipe Band and the provision of refreshments to those who are representing the military and cadets on the day."

Mags went onto say: "Pledges are also needed to secure the cost of a rolling road closure that will enable the act of remembrance and the historical parade through Billington to take place and this is why we have launched a crowdfunding page so it's easier for people to donate and support this cause.

"In addition, I have also been asked to collect raffle prizes for the afternoon at Billington Brass Band Club, before the march. If you can help with a contribution, it would be much appreciated."