Well deserved recognition for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Ribble Valley Committee

Just short of 120 members and guests attended the recent celebratory lunch held by the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support “100 Club”.

Staged at Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington, the lunch was a huge success for Ribble Valley Macmillan raising more than £9,000 for the charity made up of numerous donations and bequests.

These included £1,500 from the granddaughter of the late Terry Bethell, £1,000 from Francis Howarth through the sale of his pigeons, £1,000 from a Tesco collection and £1,200 from a fashion show by Wardrobe by Simone. In addition, the lunch raised £1,000 with a further £600 from the raffle.

After lunch, the ladies were treated to a talk by Jenny Palmer from Twiston, a former English teacher. Jenny is much travelled having taught English as a foreign language in Libya, Spain, Mexico, Hungary, Egypt and South America. Since retiring she has had several books published about her travels and experiences. Another remarkable book is her family history going back 10 generations all living around Twiston.

Also at the lunch, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Ribble Valley Committee were presented with the 2019 Fundraising Group/Committee Award for the North West of England. Each year, the charity presents awards for volunteers who have made a significant contribution to the lives of people living with cancer. This award in particular celebrates exceptional achievement through teamwork and the criteria include working together to achieve a clear goal, inspiring others to donate or fundraise in order to make a big impact in the local community and raising awareness of the services Macmillan offers for people living with cancer.

Hannah Hargraves, Macmillan’s fundraising manager in East Lancashire, said: “It was an extremely proud moment to learn that the Ribble Valley Committee had won this award, particularly during their 20th anniversary year. This group of volunteers and supporters are incredibly deserving of this accolade and recognition. They are a pleasure to work with and they dedicate countless hours to raise funds and awareness to improve the lives of people living with cancer. Thank you on behalf of Macmillan to everyone who has been involved over the years.”

In the last 20 years the Ribble Valley Committee has raised £630,000 since its inception.

Chairman Susan Fillary said she received the award on behalf of all committee members past and present, all members of the 100 Club as well as those Ribble Valley individuals and businesses who have supported the committee throughout the last 20 years.