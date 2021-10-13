Waddington dad smashes two World records on his racing scooter at Seedhill

Craig Holden with twin sons Ethan and Lucas

Record-breaker Craig Holden's efforts weren't accompanied by a pre-prepared rap from former England footballer John Barnes.

But the 49-year-old's mastery on his racing scooter proved to be a huge hit, just like the number one track from the '90s.

The civil engineer, a Lancashire County Council employee, is still awaiting official verification from the organisation's adjudicators.

Craig Holden recorded two new World records at Seedhill

It seems quite clear, however, that his exploits will eventually result in a spot in the coveted manual, which was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter.

"I know that I've broken the records, there's no question about it, but I'm having to wait around for it to be made official," said Craig, who faces an excruciating wait for confirmation.

"Everything needs signing off, checking and then checking again. Once it comes through I think it will hit home.

"I received a 30-page guide from Guinness to submit all the evidence. Everything has to be fully documented and videoed.

World record holder Craig Holden alongside twin sons Ethan and Lucas

"There are so many different layers of evidence that need to be covered when attempting world records.

"You've got to try and build up a complete picture of what happened. It's all been quite stressful because it's been a huge project to piece all this together, especially having attempted two records.

"I just want to find out now."

The former resident of Barrowford, who relocated to the Ribble Valley via Winewall, didn't disappoint having had the world at his feet at Seedhill.

With two milestones in his sights, the cycling enthusiast, a member of the Barnoldswick Clarion Club, obliterated the previous attempts of world record holders.

He shaved more than two minutes off the time for the quickest mile — completing it in three minutes and 52.97 seconds, with the previous time set at six minutes and 15.81 seconds.

And then set a new and improved marker for the most distance travelled in an hour, adding 1.1 miles on to his 12-mile target.

The father of 11-year-old boys, Ethan and Lucas, said: "I smashed it and I think the crowd helped with that. I set off so fast because I didn't just want to break the records.

"I put everything into it, I tried harder and it took a lot out of me, but the adrenaline was pumping and the occasion helped me through. I knew I had beaten it by quite a margin in the end.

"I then had a 25-minute break between the two attempts and I was in unknown territory for the second. You go through peaks and troughs during it.

"The crowd kept me going for most of it, but then the gremlins keep appearing in your head as fatigue kicks in."

Despite an injury scare a few weeks prior, with a calf strain causing concern, the ex-Mansfield High School pupil kicked on to a 52-lap finish within the allotted time frame.

"I was getting feedback from the witnesses," he said. "My lads were recording the laps that I had completed as well so I knew roughly what was needed.

"I just collapsed over the handlebars at the finish. People came running over to me, they cheered and celebrated. Euphoria ensued.

"I did a lap of honour afterwards; my boys were bouncing because they were so proud.

"It all started because of them. They are over the moon with it and they haven't stopped telling people about it yet."

Only 4,000 records appear in the book, with approximately 20,000 appearing on the website, but Craig is hopeful of making the grade.

Craig, who has bungee-jumped in both Switzerland and South Africa, and has also attempted wing-walking and sky-diving, concluded: "I've always wanted to do things that are memorable, that I could look back on with pride. I like to do things that stand out!

"I would buy 100 copies if I appeared in the Guinness Book of Records. I'll hopefully feature in it at some point.

"I hope that by having two world records it will increase my chances of getting in the book. I've broken a world record now so now the dream is to feature in the manual.

"I've read it since I was young and you don't ever think that you'd be able to achieve something like that.

"It just shows that if you set your mind to something there's always a chance that you can achieve your goals, no matter what they are.