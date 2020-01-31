Vital Slaidburn village store shortlisted for 'Rural Oscar'

Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office has been named a finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The business is run by Clare Hardcastle and her daughter Megan, who have run the busy store and post office for the past three years.

Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses. The "Rural Oscars", now in their 15th year, have become the definitive rural business award to win. They are set apart from other award schemes because they are driven by public nomination, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Clare and Megan said: "We are extremely delighted and thankful to have been nominated by our customers for a 'Rural Oscar' in the Village Shop and Post Office category. Megan and myself feel we are the social and community heart of the village, a place not just to shop, but to chat and provide local information. The shop is vital in a place like Slaidburn that has no public transport. We would like to thank the Countryside Alliance for recognising the important role village shops play in rural communities."

The winner of the award class will be selected in mid-May and goes forward to the national finals to be judged during a special Champions Reception in the House of Lords on June 10th.