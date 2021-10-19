Video: From an office whip round to conquering Everest.... Burnley businesses, groups and individuals challenged to help raise £1M for Pendleside Hospice

His commitment to what he hopes will be the 'birth of a movement' is so strong Shaun even took part in what is reputed to be the world's toughest race.

The Dragon's Back Race involves running the full length of Wales, an incredible 234 miles, in six days. And although he had to drop out of the official race, along with dozens of others, as they did not complete the allocated number of miles per day at the start, Shaun went on to finish the challenge.

He said: "I am in training to go back and do it again in two years to hopefully complete it then and we may be closer to the £1M target."

Shaun Foxcroft is determined to raise £1M for Pendleside Hospice

His mission to raise £1M is to thank the thank the hospice for helping his family when he suffered the loss of two of his closest relatives, his uncle and grandmother.

And the mission is twofold. Personally he has raised around £938 and the Pendleside Warrior page, which is for businesses, groups and individuals to do their bit, has made £735.

Shaun added: "The £735 was raised thanks to three businesses who took on the challenge to walk from the hospice to the top of Pendle Hill and back."

Appreciating that not everyone wants to take part in a physical challenge Shaun has invited companies to form their own little clan and throw cash into a hat.

Shaun with his partner, Cheryl Jackson

"Just imagine if every business in Burnley did this, each member of staff donating a tenner," said Shaun.

He has also volunteered to go along with anyone who is attempting a challenge for the hospice.

Shaun added: "I am due to take part in a 100km race next year and also some friends are signing up for Tough Mudder.

"But if anyone is doing a challenge please contact me because I would love to get involved."

Shaun is due to take part in a 100km race next year and the Tough Mudder challenge

One of Shaun's main supporters, along with his colleagues from Burnley Tesco store, who completed the Pendle challenge, is his partner Cheryl Jackson, owner of Cuppa Cakes in Burnley. The staff there took part in the hospice to Pendle Hill walk and they have also been creating themed cupcakes to help boost the appeal.

They whipped up Jordan North cupcakes when the homegrown star was on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here last year and their next batch will feature Burnley's own drag queen Electra Fence who is starring in reality show Ry Paul's Drag Race.

A percentage of sales from the cakes will be donated to the hospice. The shop in Standish Street also has a collection box that has so far raised £387.