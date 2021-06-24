Video: Burnley delivery driver 'braves the shave' to raise almost £2,000 to help her brother with his cancer battle

For that is how much Emma Barlow has raised after she 'braved the shave' to help her brother who is suffering with lung cancer.

Half of the donation came from Fuel Safe UK Ltd in Ashley Street, Burnley where 50-year-old Mick has worked as a welder for several years.

Emma said: "I never expected such a great response, it is totally amazing."

Emma with her brother Mick who is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer

Emma (40) came up with the fund raising idea to help ease the financial burden for Mick as he will be unable to work for at least three months while he undergoes treatment. His wife Vicky has taken on extra shifts as a carer but this prevents her from spending valuable time with Mick at their home in the Manchester area.

"My brother has worked hard all his life to provide for his loving family, working six and seven days a week and he even worked as long as he could before his treatment starts.

"Both he and Vicky are overwhelmed by the response."

A regular sight on her 'patch' in the Rosegrove, Lowerhouse and Padiham area Emma has worked for Hermes since 2016. And it was one of her customers Janet Bryan, who volunteered to do the headshave for her.

Emma before she sacrificed her locks in a headshave

Emma added: "I know the last 12 months has put a strain on us all financially but, quite honestly, every single penny would be so much appreciated."

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE