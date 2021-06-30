Veterans from across the county among 500 people at Burnley's Armed Forces' Day event

Hosted by the Healthier Heroes project, which was founded last year to provide support for ex servicemen and women, one of the star attractions were characters from the iconic Star Wars films.

Members of the 5th Legion group dress in costume to attend events and raise funds for charity and they were given a very warm welcome to Saturday's event.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event celebrated in late June to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

Two young visitors at the Healthier Heroes' Armed Forces Day meet the Star Wars characters

There were military vehicles, children's rides and face painting, a street dancing team and a variety of stalls selling hand made crafts, food and recycled furniture.

There was live music throughout the day, at the project named Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street, and veterans and their families from across Lancashire, including Hyndburn, Blackburn, Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood, attended.

Healthier Heroes founder Andrew Powell said: "The day was about raising awareness of Healthier Heroes and also celebrating Armed Forces' Day.

"It was very successful event with plenty of fun and laughter and we managed to raise £2,100 we are still waiting for donations to come in."

Andy Powell (front right) founder of Healthier Heroes with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and some of the 5th Legion

The cash raised will go towards supporting the armed forces community and residents of Bancroft House.

Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is an annual event celebrated in late June to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces. Veterans' Day was first observed in 2006.

Live music was a feature of the day