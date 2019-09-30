Valley schoolboy's charity bike ride raises £235 for hospice

A seven-year-old boy rode his bicycle from Whalley to Waddington to raise money for the East Lancashire hospice.

It was a particularly big challenge for Owen Brown as he suffers from asthma and had part of his lung removed when he was nine months old.

Amazingly, he only learnt how to ride a bike three weeks before the 5.8-mile charity challenge. Owen wanted to get involved with the 2019 East Lancashire Hospice Corporate Challenge, as his mum, Karah Keough works at Houldsworth Solicitors (one of this year’s competitors).

To mark the hospice's 35th anniversary, 35 companies have been attempting to top the scoreboards for the Corporate Challenge by raising as much money as they can for the hospice. The challenge raised over £44,000 last year.

Owen hoped that through his challenge he could raise enough for the patients at the hospice to get some new pyjamas or pillows. In total, he raised a fantastic £235.

Owen said: "Everybody should do a challenge for the hospice like my bike ride."