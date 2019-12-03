Valley's fundraising group enjoys splendid festive lunch

Members of the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support 100 Club, which has raised thousands for charity, held a seasonal lunch.

More than 180 members and guests gathered at the Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho, to kick off their festive activities with pre-lunch shopping at the ten stalls and listening to the Salvation Army singers before enjoying their seasonal meal.

After lunch, the speaker was Graham Liver from BBC Radio Lancashire accompanied by his producer Leanne Pilkington.

In the last three months, the 100 Club committee has raised in the region of £10,000, including a wonderful £8,500 from the numerous coffee mornings held throughout the Ribble Valley in homes and businesses, whilst the lunch itself raised an additional £3,000 including £1,100 from raffles.

A spokesman said: "Graham was a really entertaining speaker regaling the ladies with stories from his Breakfast Show, which he has now presented for the last 10 years. Despite appearing on BBC Northwest news, he prefers radio since it feels like broadcasting to one person. The committee would like to thank all the members as well as many Clitheroe businesses and residents for their generous support and the Salvation Army, Mytton Fold staff and the stall holders for their contributions to a very successful and enjoyable event for Macmillan."