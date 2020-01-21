Valley fundraisers rise to the challenge and have lots of fun to boost hospice coffers by £2,500

​A group known as the ‘fun-raisers’ raised almost £2,500 for East Lancashire Hospice after hosting two cake and coffee mornings.



The fundraising friends held their bake sales at Whalley Methodist Church and Lammack Methodist Church over the festive period.

Visitors were treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the church, with all profits from the events going to the hospice. They raised a total of £2,422.98 helped by Clitheroe Cycling Club making a donation of £200 and through the sale of a John Chapman painting.

Allan Poyner, one of the fun-raisers, commented: “Several years ago a group of us formed the 'fun-raisers' to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice and as the name implies, we’ve enjoyed the fun, friendships and contacts that we have developed in the community while raising much needed funds for a worthwhile and deserving local charity. As well as acting as volunteers at organised events run by the hospice, we have also run several events of our own each year. At the end of 2019 we decided to run two coffee and cake fundraising events leading up to Christmas at Whalley Methodist Church and Lammack Methodist Church. We would like to thank both churches for allowing us to use their facilities and also the local communities in helping us raise the magnificent amount of £2,422.98.”

Lucinda Bury, marketing and fundraising assistant at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the fabulous ‘fun-

raisers’ for their continued support and for raising such a huge sum for the hospice. What a bunch of superstars!”