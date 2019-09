A generous Ribble Valley couple thought about others before themselves on their very special day.

Dave and Julie Chippendale celebrated their wedding in June with their loved ones and friends. However, instead of receiving gifts, they asked for donations towards East Lancashire Hospice.

A hospice spokesman said: "With help from their friends and family, they have raised an amazing £1,631.25! Julia and Dave Chippendale would like to thank all who attended and gave donations to the hospice."