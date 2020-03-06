Valley community café has fundraising for Rosemere on a plate

Fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation was a piece of cake for customers of the Read and Simonstone Community Café.

They achieved a donation of £409.45 for the charity by attending one of its weekly sessions, which supported Rosemere.

Charity volunteer Kathy Webb with Read and Simonstone Community Cafs Ann Wild and Marie Hacking and Rosemere Cancer Foundations Louise Grant (second from right)

The community café takes place in Read’s Constitutional Club every Friday from 10 am to noon. Run entirely by volunteers, who bake and serve, the café’s profits are donated to local good causes. Last year, it gave away £1,112. It also runs a book swap following the closure of Read Library. As well as raising money through the sale of teas, coffees, cakes and toast,

there was a raffle and gift stall to help boost its donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Louise Grant, the charity's East Lancs area fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to all at Read and Simonstone Community Café for their wonderful support. Without such forces for community good, there would be a lot more loneliness locally and a lot of local causes, including ourselves, would be worse off.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties. The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, visit www.rosemere.org.uk