Valley Brownies honoured to appear on 'Blue Peter' in recognition for fighting plastic pollution

Brownies from Girlguiding Lancashire East received a surprise visit from a CBBC Blue Peter presenter for their involvement in the largest girl-led movement to cut plastic consumption.

The girls were thrilled to receive a special visit from presenter, Richie Driss, who surprised them with a special Blue Peter Badge drop-off – a green badge which is awarded by the BBC show for sending in letters, pictures, and creations that are about the environment, conservation, or nature. On the day of the visit, the girls made a clean sea collage to illustrate a future that they would like to see. They also showcased their #PlasticPromises and decorated a cake with sea blue icing and sea creature decorations. To top it off, Richie made his very own #PlasticPromise.

Presenter Richie with one of the Brownies pledging to clamp down on plastic waste

During a week of action, girls from Girlguiding Lancashire East joined Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers, and volunteers from across the UK in making a #PlasticPromise, committing to a simple, but meaningful lifestyle change to help reduce single-use plastic. In the run-up to making their #PlasticPromise, 1st Gisburn Brownies took action on environmental issues of their choice, including deforestation, plastic pollution, the excessive waste in the world, down to the litter and rubbish issue in their local community. The Brownies chose to act in different ways, from sharing posters about littering to writing to the village hall about recycling, from telling friends and family about what they can do to reduce, recycle, and reuse plastic to writing to their local MP. Some Brownies promised to reduce their use of unsustainable palm oil, while some even wrote to Her Majesty The Queen.

Nine-year-old Darcey said: "The best thing about Blue Peter was being seen by people all around the world and to spread the word about protecting our environment. I feel very proud to have my Green Blue Peter badge as well as my Girlguiding Zero Waste badge.” Clara (10) added: “It was a dream come true appearing on Blue Peter," while Eliza (9) said: “I’ve always wanted a Blue Peter badge having watched the show for some time and now I have got one, I am over the moon.”

Harriet Wibberley, unit leader, said: “I’m so proud that our Brownies felt empowered to take action on issues that affect them and their future. Their enthusiasm to make a difference is infectious and we were thrilled that Blue Peter not only awarded badges but came to give them to us! This was definitely our most exciting Brownie meeting ever! I’m delighted to be part of Girlguiding and so take part in activities such as Future Girl Acts, helping girls and young women not only see they can, but finding out how they can use their voice to make the world a better place.”

Kathryn Qattan, Deputy Chief Commissioner, who join 1st Gisburn Brownies on the day, shared: “It was great to be part of an organisation with girls as young as seven taking action on the issues that matter most to them, and it’s even greater to see them recognised for their dedication and commitment in shaping our future.”