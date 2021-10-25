Unique handmade Christmas gift ideas on offer at Clitheroe's Platform Gallery

If you are looking for a unique one-off Christmas gift, with prices starting at just £3, head for the much-anticipated Northern Star exhibition at the Platform Gallery in Station Road.

The exhibition, which runs until Christmas Eve, features a festive feast of handmade items, including textiles, ceramics, glass, woodwork, jewellery, lighting, decorations and cards.

Exhibitors include East Lancashire ceramicist Katie Timson, whose work captures the beauty of the natural world, and silversmith Lou Gillett, whose Atlantic Design Studio is based on the coast of Northern Ireland. Former architect Lou has been designing and making silver jewellery for more than two decades and her work features sharp clean lines and organic forms inspired by the built environment.

NORTHERN STAR – Ribble Valley Borough Council arts development officer Katherine Rodgers at the preview of the Platform Gallery’s glittering annual festive showcase.

Also exhibiting is Hampshire surface pattern artist Claire Morosi, whose quirky, intricate and multi-layered prints and fabric pendants feature flowers, birds and fish interwoven with abstract elements, and Cornwall textile artist Claire Armitage, whose luxurious silk scarves, clutch bags, purses and brooches blend floral, avian and nautical imagery with poetry and folklore.

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “Northern Star is one of the Platform Gallery’s most anticipated annual events and this year we scoured the country to bring the very best British craftwork to Clitheroe for Christmas.

“We are inviting art and craft enthusiasts, or shoppers looking for a unique one-off festive gift, to join us at the Platform Gallery for a fantastic day out in Clitheroe.”