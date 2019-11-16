Two people rushed to hospital after serious two-car Ribble Valley crash

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a crash in Newton-in-Bowland.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an advanced paramedic and fire crews from Clitheroe and Hyndburn were called to the scene just after 8pm on Thursday.

The casualties were taken to Royal Preston Hospital and the injuries sustained are unknown.

The road was closed off to allow recovery of the vehicles and was reopened at 11pm.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Fire said: "Please take care on the roads, drive to arrive. This is one of the cars that we turned out to last night. Luckily, only one person in each car."