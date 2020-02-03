Two casualties cut free after crashing into fallen tree near Clitheroe

Two people had a lucky escape when they were cut free by firefighters after an early morning crash in Chipping Road, Chaigley.

Just before 4-20am today (Monday), two fire engines from Clitheroe and one from Longridge attended the collision.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two pumps from Clitheroe and one pump from Longridge Fire were called out to a RTC involving one car that had driven into a fallen tree across the highway in Chaigley. One vehicle had two casualties trapped and firefighters used handsaw and lighting to free them. They suffered no injuries. Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes."