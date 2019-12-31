Turf Moor to screen one minute film on mental health before FA Cup fixture

The kick-off for Burnley Football Club's FA Cup match at home to Peterborough on Saturday will be delayed by one minute in a bid to raise awareness of mental health.

A one minute film narrated by Prince William and featuring Premier League stars will be played at Turf Moor at 12-30pm, encouraging football fans to ‘Take A Minute’ to start taking action to look after their mental health and that of their family and friends.

The film has been released as a collaboration between Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters and The Football Association and Heads Together’s Heads Up campaign, who have teamed up to raise awareness of the simple actions we can all take to look after our mental health.

While the collaboration is aimed at everyone including players, supporters, friends and families, it’s widely recognised that football can be a powerful way to reach men in particular. There are over 15 million football fans in England, 69% of whom are men.

A national YouGov survey commissioned by PHE shows that men are less likely than women to seek help or take self-care actions for early signs of common mental health concerns. It showed:

• Of the 78% of men who have experienced early signs of mental health concerns in the last year, just under half (45%) said they’d never taken self-care actions to manage their mental health, (compared to 31% of women)

• Of those men that did take steps to manage or improve their mental health, over three quarters (73%) wished they’d taken action sooner

• Men were also less likely to take self-care actions every day, with 18% of men doing so compared to one in four (24%) women.

Godric Smith, chairman of the Heads Up campaign, said: “Football is already doing some great work on mental health but it is really encouraging to see the whole game uniting around the Heads Up campaign in 2020 starting with the Emirates FA Cup Third Round.

"Support your team, support your mates and support yourself. The Every Mind Matters website is a great place to start. We all have mental health and we can all take a minute to think more about it and take simple, positive steps.”

By taking a minute to answer a few questions about how they are feeling, fans will get their own personalised action plan.

Clinically assured by the NHS, the plan recommends a range of evidence based self-care actions for each individual, which are designed to deal with stress, boost their mood, improve sleep and feel more in control – preventing these common mental health concerns escalating into more serious, clinical conditions.

Dr Rebecca Wagstaff, deputy director, Health and Wellbeing at PHE North West, said: “It’s wonderful to see top players from clubs across the North West involved in this collaboration and encouraging fans to make positive changes for their mental health.”

Those in need of immediate support can text ‘HeadsUp’ to 85258 to be connected to a trained crisis counsellor. This service is available 24/7, and free to text from most mobile networks.