"Truly inspirational' Clitheroe man put his best foot forward to clock up 300 miles for Pendle charity

Rob Yates set himself a challenge to walk 20,000 steps in the month of May, but he ended up doing around 700,000, which equates to around 300 miles, and so far he has raised £445 for the Pendle charity Positive Action in the Community.

This amount will be added to the £410 Rob (35) made at an Easter fundraiser when he held a bake sale selling home-made cakes and chilli jam.

The charity works across Pendle and Rossendale on a number of projects which support people to build emotional resilience, improve their emotional health and wellbeing, make positive choices, and improve their education and employment chances and move on to live independent lives.

Dedicated fundraiser Rob Yates who walked 700,000 steps in May for the Pendle charity Positive Action in the Community

Rob, who is a toolroom engineer in Burnley, decided to use his love of walking to help the charity and stepped out daily throughout May, mainly in the glorious Ribble Valley countryside.

Danielle Moores, who is the marketing and fundraising manager for PAC, said: " Rob's commitment to fundraising over the previous months is truly inspirational and we can’t thank him enough. We have lost so much fundraising revenue over the last 12 months due to Covid-19.

"Here at PAC, our vision is to have a community that has the greatest opportunity for a safe, fulfilled, and aspirational life, free from, homelessness, domestic abuse, and poor mental health.

"We are extremely dedicated to making a positive difference to those impacted by homelessness, domestic abuse, or/and poor mental health by developing innovative responses to need and providing high-quality, specialist support to empower people to build independent lives and live safely."

Rob, who is a tool room engineer for Den Ltd in Burnley, said he wanted to do something to help as he has previously done voluntary work helping the homeless so he knows how much the work of the charities is needed.

He said: "Danielle is a friend of mine and, it was her passion, drive, and commitment to helping out those less fortunate that was the catalyst for me to dedicate my time to help wherever I possibly can.

"The pandemic has been extremely hard on so many, but no more so than charities and their funding to help those who already had it hard, and in turn, have suffered the most and this is my way of giving something back as every bit helps."