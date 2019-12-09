Tributes to popular Burnley and Pendle businessman Gordon Ramsbottom

Hugely popular character and talented golfer, Mr Gordon Ramsbottom, well known throughout Burnley and Pendle, has died after a short illness.



Mr Ramsbottom, a former Captain of Nelson Golf Club and Burnley business owner, was described as a man who lived life to the full by his devoted wife of 48 years Glenis.

Born and brought up in Burnley, Mr Ramsbottom (67) was surrounded by his family at home in Colne when he died suddenly after a short battle with cancer.

An electrician by trade, Mr Ramsbottom bought rubber band company Icon Flex Pack 12 years ago with his late brother Philip. His 86-year-old mother Dorothy, step-father Bernard and newphew Gary still work at the company.

Childhood sweetheart Glenis said: "Everybody loved Gordon. He lived life to the full and we are all devastated by his death. He loved socialising and spending time with his family. Golf was a big passion of Gordon's. He was very talented and in 2001 was Captain of Nelson Golf Club.

"I didn't play myself but would spend a lot of time at the '19th hole' with Gordon at Nelson Golf Club. We had some very happy memories and fabulous times there. Gordon was only diagnosed with cancer six months ago, but strangely enough went up for a couple of drinks to the golf club the day he died.

"Gordon was devoted to our children Paul and Samantha, as well as their partners Simon and Michelle, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gordon was such good fun who would help anybody out. We cannot get our heads round the fact he has gone."

Educated at St Mary's RC Primary and St Theodore's RC in Burnley, Mr Ramsbottom worked as a sales rep for much of his career, a job which saw him and Genis also live in America for a short time.

His funeral will be held on Friday with a Requiem Mass at St Mary's RC Church, Burnley, at 10am followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery.