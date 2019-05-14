Tributes pour in for Clitheroe sports enthusiast Brian Sims

Tributes have been paid to a Clitheroe sports enthusiast who dedicated half a century of his life to local cricket.

Brian Sims from Clitheroe was well-known for the years he spent following Clitheroe Cricket Club which he also played for in his younger years.

Known affectionately as "Simbo", he was also a keen snooker player playing with the Legion in the Clitheroe League and with Feniscowles in the Blackburn with Darwen small table league.

Peter Dibb, Clitheroe Cricket Club captain, said: "Brian dedicated 50 years of his life to Clitheroe Cricket Club. Initially starting out as a player and then supporting the club home and away for many years.

"His passion and support for the club was second to none.

"He meant so much to so many at Clitheroe CC and Clitheroe CC meant so much to him too.

"The tears of joy that Brian often shed when celebrating the club's achievements tells its own story of how much it meant to him to see his club and his friends succeed. He has also donated money to the cricket club on a number of occasions to assist with things such as equipment and refurbishments. Once again highlighting his love and commitment to help in any way he could."

Mr Dibb added: "He always vigorously supported all those that represented Clitheroe but also showed respect to opposition players and supporters, making many friends everywhere he travelled.

"The outpouring of emotion and sadness from all over the sporting and wider community highlights the impact that Brian had on so many peoples lives. He was a superb character that was loved by so many and he will be missed by all at CCC. His loss has left a huge hole at our club but his tales and the love, passion, commitment and dedication he showed will continue to shine."

Clitheroe Cricket Club's home game this Saturday against Walsden will be in memory of Brian with a minute's silence held and the gate split between causes close to his heart - Clitheroe Football Club, Ribblesdale Wanderers and the Royal British Legion.

A tweet from the club reads: "We encourage all friends to join us in the afternoon for a drink in memory" of Brian.