Tributes for co-founder of award-winning Burnley travel agency

Bryan Fergus

Bryan Fergus, who died on Friday, August 13th, set up Brunlea Travel in Hammerton Street in 1982, with his partner Alan Armstrong.

The Brunlea name was taken from the Roman name for Burnley. Bryan had stepped back from work at the agency eight years ago due to illness, but was still able to do some paperwork until three years ago.

Paying tribute to his partner, Mr Amstrong said: “Everybody loved him. He had a happy personality.

“He was a very quiet person who enjoyed his home and friends. Bryan was very well respected across the travel industry. I have about 80 or 90 condolence cards already,” said Mr Armstrong.

Bryan first worked for Althams Travel after leaving school in Burnley then he moved on to Blue Star Travel in Bolton. The pair met while working at Pendle Travel and two years later set up their own business, Brunlea Travel.

“We have kept going through several recessions and the agency is still here,” said Alan. “He will be sadly missed by colleagues, customers and friends.”

His funeral will be held at 1pm on Thursday, August 26th, at St John the Baptist Church, Ivy Street, Burnley, BB10 1TB. It will be followed by a private cremation.

Alan has asked for those attending the funeral to wear brightly-coloured shirts and tops. Industry friends and colleagues can also join him afterwards at Burnley FC.