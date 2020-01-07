Tree festival kickstarts Clitheroe church milestone celebrations

Celebrations to commemorate the 150th anniversary of St Paul's Church, in Low Moor, began with a tree festival.

The event, held just before Christmas, was officially opened by Mrs Judith Blackburn, when the choir of Edisford Primary School entertained a packed church with songs and carols. This was followed by a cheese and wine event, which was enjoyed by the parents and friends.

Sparkling tree festival

A spokesman said: "More than 300 visitors gathered at the church over the weekend and were able to look at 35 trees decorated by various organisations and local businesses. There were various craft stalls, a Guess the name of the doll and a very popular chocolate tombola and sandwiches and cakes were available throughout. The occasion was rounded off by a brilliant carol service, which was again enjoyed by a packed church."

The next event to mark the 150th anniversary will be held on Saturday, February 29th, when Clitheroe Town Band will be playing. Tickets will be available for this shortly.