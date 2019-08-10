Trawden Agricultural Show called off after falling victim to bad weather

The damp and windy weather has forced organisers of Trawden Agricultural Show to announce that tomorrow's event has been cancelled.

A show spokesman said: "Unfortunately folks the weather has got the better of us....

"With the relentless weather we've had throughout yesterday and today, the show field conditions have deteriorated so we have decided to cancel this year's Trawden Show. We're sure you can appreciate a lot of volunteers' time (since last October!) and money is invested in putting on a local show, however, we feel this decision is in the best interests of all involved.

Tickets for Vice President's Tent will still go ahead, so will judging for craft entries; there will obviously be no charge for attending for the craft tent tomorrow.

Trawden AC fell races will still go ahead as planned. IMPORTANT: Please contact the section secretaries to discuss refunds.

We look forward to welcoming you to the show in August 2020... Mr Weatherman has 12 months to work on giving us sunshine!"