Traffic lights out of service on busy Ribble Valley road due to power cut

Motorists travelling to and from Clitheroe are being warned to drive with caution after an electrical fault has blacked out traffic lights near Spring Wood Picnic Site.

There have been some traffic issues after lights on the busy A671 Accrington Road, near Whalley, went out over the weekend.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The traffic lights are not working due to a power outage. We have put up temporary warning signs, and temporary lights are due to be put up shortly, which will stay in place until power is restored.

"We have contacted Electricity NW about the power and they will be investigating, however, we don't yet know when power will be restored."