Trading Standards warning after 'pushy' door-to-door sellers target Ribble Valley

Residents in the Ribble Valley are being warned about door-to-door sellers using pushy tactics.



Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team has issued alerts following reports of suspicious activity during the last few weeks.



In the Ribble Valley there have been alerts about doorstep duster sellers who have been using pushy tactics to get people to buy their goods. Whilst not illegal, Trading Standards would not recommend people buy goods in this way.



There have also been reports of bogus roofers operating across the county trying to charge too much for simple work or offering to carry out repairs that are not needed.



Paul Noone, head of Lancashire County Council Trading Standards service, said: "We've had several alerts relating to door-to-door sellers.



"These include traders using pushy sales tactics, or recommending work that just isn't needed.



"You should never agree to work offered by cold calling traders on your doorstep, and always do your research before buying goods and services. Our Safe Trader scheme is a great way to find local traders to do work around your home.



"We've also received reports of a telephone scam and a possible letter scam. Again, people shouldn't agree to anything without going away and doing research and should never give their bank details to anyone who approaches them.



"Anyone wanting further help and advice should contact trading standards who will be happy to help."



To find a trader in your area, visit: www.safetrader.org.uk or call 0303 333 1111.



The Trading Standards team can be contacted via the Citizen's Advice helpline - 03454 04 05 06.



To report a scam to Action Fraud visit: www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040.