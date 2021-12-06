Toy Appeal 2021: Salvation Army Clitheroe urges parents who are facing a tough Christmas to come forward and ask for help

Toys and gift donations are continuing to flood in, but the number of poor children requiring help continues to rise which means even more toys and gifts are needed for this year’s Christmas toy appeal.

And families in the rural borough that are facing a tough Christmas and don't know who or where to turn to for help are urged to come forward.

The Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army have teamed up for the annual appeal to help families and children who might otherwise go without this Christmas. For the 18th year running, the generosity of Valley residents is once again being called upon to help families less fortunate than themselves.

Generous readers who may still have items to donate are being asked to please drop them at the drop-off points as soon as possible to help with organisation.

Capt. Elizabeth Smith, of the Salvation Army, said the number of deprived children on the waiting list continues to rise and that she is concerned that there are still parents out there who are needing help.

She explained: "The public have been very generous, so it would be sad if those parents didn’t benefit from the kindness and generosity of our community.

“As always our community has shown their care for those who are struggling to provide for their children this Christmas. We so appreciate you partnering with us in this way. Thank you to all who have donated so far. We are grateful for every gift.

"Thank you also to those who have supported us financially. This has been so helpful. We have been very short of gifts for girls and boys aged 10 to 14. Your gifts have enabled us to make up the shortfall by purchasing age-appropriate gifts."

She added: "We hope to be delivering bags of toys next week. This will be our final appeal to agencies, support workers, parents and carers to get in touch if they are aware of families who are in need.

"We will deal with emergencies up to the last minute. Please ring me on 07709 351 394. This also applies to anyone who is going to be alone on Christmas Day, We are still taking names for our Christmas Meal. For those who are housebound we can arrange the delivery of a meal. It is not too late to submit names ”