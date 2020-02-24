Touching tributes to 'extraordinary and inspirational' grandmother killed in Whalley car accident

Touching tributes have been made by the family of an "extraordinary" grandmother who was tragically killed in a Whalley car accident last week.



Rosina Cherry Gardner (75) died in a collision on the A59 on Thursday between Petre roundabout, Langho and Bramley Mead roundabout in Whalley.

Known by those close to her as Ena, Mrs Gardner was described as an inspiration to many people and someone was admired by the local community for her goodwill and strong spirit.

Originally from Kirkaldy in Scotland she was a loving mother to her only daughter Yvonne Cookson, Gary Marsden and a dearly loved grandmother to Alicia and Elliot Cookson. Rosina was a devoted sister to Robert Watson and his wife Hillary, who had supported Rosina since the loss of her late husband Derek.

After surviving breast cancer, Rosina then decided to explore the world visiting such far-flung places such as The Great Wall of China and Antarctica. Rosina was described as an extraordinary woman who had so much courage and strength within her.

She was passionate about the arts, being an avid reader of historical novels, Scottish country dancing and keeping fit. For a number of years she was an active member of St Stephen’s Church in Little Harwood, where she had lived for over 30 years.

Rosina was a very independent woman that kept active, often visiting Blackburn and the Ribble Valley for her favourite morning cup of coffee, a chat and a laugh with her close friends.

Her career played a strong role in her life. Rosina worked as a civil servant for over 35 years, mainly based in Blackburn and Preston. After retirement, she also worked part-time as an assistant at Cohen’s chemist in Blackburn.

Rosina will always be remembered for her vivacious laughter and would do anything for anyone. She was committed to looking after her family in numerous ways and enjoyed spending quality time with them.

Her legacy will remain with the people she’s touched in her life, and her enduring message was “to always live life to the full” and “to always keep an open mind” in every aspect of life.

Grandaughter Alicia said: “She has always taught me to believe in myself which has given me the confidence to be the person who I am today. She was fearless and had a big heart which I will carry as her legacy with me in my life.”

The family went on to say they had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences and kind messages from everyone, which was helping them through this most difficult period, adding: "Our thoughts are also with Rosina’s friend who is in hospital as a result of her injuries."