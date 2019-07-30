Three people rushed to hospital after head-on crash on A59 Langho

Three people suffered injuries after a serious head-on collision on a Ribble Valley dual carriageway

Emergency services including the North West Air Ambulances were called to the scene at around 4-40pm yesterday (Monday).

The accident, which involved a Hyundai Tucson and a Hyundai i30, occurred on the Preston-bound lane of the A59.

Three people, the male driver of the Tucson along with a female passenger and the female driver of the i30, were injured and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Blackburn Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Crews attended a serious road traffic collision on the A59 near Langho. A large multi-agency approach was required to free a casualty from one of the vehicles. Great teamwork from all involved."