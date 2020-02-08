Three Nelson men arrested after raids discovered Class A drugs and almost £1m. of stolen car parts

Three men from Nelson have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to handle stolen goods.

Operation Tapper is the investigation into the handling of nearly £1m. worth of stolen car parts, which were found in 10 shipping containers, at a storage site in Nelson back in May 2019 by local police community support officers. All these parts were recovered at the time and extensive enquiries were conducted by police.

During yesterday's arrest, the officers have seized further vehicles which are believed to contain stolen car parts, along with large quantities of cash and a significant amount of Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A good team effort by the stolen vehicle unit, neighbourhood police team and the taskforce. We will continue to target organised crime within our local communities and bring offenders to justice which will no doubt make our community a safer place to live. If you want to speak to us, you can e-mail pendle.npt@lancashire.pnn.police. alternatively you can report any information to crimestoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111."