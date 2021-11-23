Thousands flock to Burnley Christmas lights switch on

A day long festive extravaganza hosted in Burnley Market Hall attracted around 7,000 people keen to get into the festive spirit.

The fun began with the arrival of a 'real life' elf followed by Christmas crafts, balloon modelling and face painting and Burnley based Grayco Entertainment retro arcade entertained the children with a range of gaming options.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend was the guest of honour and a stage was specially erected in the market hall for the light switch on show which included performances by the Contempo Choir, Burnley Pantomime Society, drag sensation Elta Avelorn, singing superstars Jodie Woods and Jess McGlinchy, and Burnley's young magician Jasper Cherry who was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent.

Burnley Market Hall hosted a festive Christmas lights on event on Saturday

The host and organiser of the event was Raynor Pepper who is the assistant manager for Burnley Markets.

Shoppers in Burnley town centre can look forward to attractions and events every Saturday in the run up to Christmas including an artisan Christmas market, Santa'a grotto, toy soldier stilt walkers, the Snow Queen story time and appearances by Frozen stars Elsa and Anna.

A young visitor to the Christmas event in Burnley admires his face painting of the Grinch