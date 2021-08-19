Theatre group's new Burnley home to be showcased at coffee morning this weekend

Members of The Garrick theatre group in rehearsal

The Garrick will hold a coffee morning at Burnley Youth Theatre in Queen's Park Road from 10am to noon to give members and patrons a chance to see where all future performances will be held. There will be coffee, cake and book stalls and a raffle.

For several years, The Garrick has been on stage at the ACE Centre in Nelson, so the return to Burnley heralds the launch of a new era.

The performance season itself starts next month starting with Teechers from September 1st to 4th followed by The Right Thing in October.