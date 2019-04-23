Teenagers from the Ribble Valley run 5k to help cystic fibrosis sufferers

A Ribble Valley martial arts enthusiast is taking part in a charity run to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Harry Thompson, of Bolton-by-Bowland, will run the Blackpool Festival 5k on Saturday to raise money for a charity that helps those who suffer from this incurable illness.

Chloe Pickering.

The 16-year-old, who is a pupil at Bowland High School at Grindleton, said: “I will be running 5k in order to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“Cystic Fibrosis is, at the moment, an incurable illness, but with the help of people’s donations this disease can be made more bearable and eventually curable.”

Harry, who enjoys Mixed Martial Arts and attends Valley Martial Arts in Clitheroe, is being joined on the run by 17-year-old Chloe Pickering, of Clitheroe, who attends Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form Centre.

Both teenagers have been inspired by Ribble Valley girl Amelia Dickinson who fights cystic fibrosis every day.

To make a donation to Harry and Chloe visit: www.everydayhero.com/uk and search for Harry Thompson and Chloe Pickering.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,400 people in the UK. People are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 people carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.

The gene affected by CF controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells. People with cystic fibrosis experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of challenging symptoms.