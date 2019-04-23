Teenager arrested in Clitheroe stabbing investigation bailed again by police

A teenager has been bailed by police until June following a stabbing in Clitheroe last month.

A 15-year-old boy from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault - grevious bodily harm - following the incident which happened on Wednesday, March 20th, at just before 5pm, close to Greenacre Street.

Originally bailed by police until Tuesday, April 16th, pending further inquiries, the teenager has now been bailed until June 20th.

The victim of the stabbing received a cut to his abdomen and was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital to be checked over.

Both teenagers are believed to be pupils at Ribblesdale High School in the town.