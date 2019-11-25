Taxi enforcement swoop in Clitheroe

Taxi enforcement officers at Ribble Valley Borough Council joined forces with the police and Vehicle and Operator Services Agency in a swoop on potentially unroadworthy vehicles.

And further swoops may take place across Ribble Valley in the run-up to the festive season.

Of the 12 vehicles inspected at sites around Clitheroe, 10 were found to be of the required standard and just two were served with notices requiring work to be carried out on their vehicles within seven days.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s taxi enforcement officer, Carl Rung, said: “Maintaining a high standard of vehicles is something we take seriously and we carry out regular checks to ensure taxis and their drivers meet licensing requirements. This was a joint operation, where vehicles were subject to a rigorous inspection to ensure they were compliant with licence conditions. Although two vehicles were served with notices, we are delighted that most were of an excellent standard.”

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s register of licensed operators, vehicles and drivers featuring the names of taxi licence holders, along with licence numbers, issue and expiry dates, and licence terms, is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Anyone who suspects a taxi firm or driver of operating without a licence, or using an unlicensed vehicle, is asked to contact the council’s licensing team on 01200 414411.